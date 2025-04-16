Don't allow Waqf Act, keep check on your home minister: Mamata to PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a strong attack on the Centre, calling the Waqf (Amendment) Act an ‘atrocious law’.

Speaking at a meeting with Imams and religious leaders in Kolkata today (April 16), Banerjee said, “I appeal to PM Modi not to allow any atrocious law and to keep a check on his home minister [ Amit Shah ].”

Read Waqf Amendment Act 2025 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE UPDATES She described the Waqf amendment as going against the spirit of cooperative federalism and called on the central government to respect the democratic fabric of the nation.

‘I stand for all faiths’

Reinforcing her message of religious harmony, Mamata cited spiritual leaders to show her inclusive values. “I talk about all religions. Where does BJP go when we renovate Kaali Temple? When we celebrate Durga Puja, they say we don’t let people celebrate here. Saraswati Puja is celebrated in every household, and they say we don’t let this happen. Everyone should respect all religions, this is our tradition,” she said.

Quoting Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda, she reaffirmed her belief in Sarva Dharma Sambhava — the idea of equal respect for all religions.

‘Murshidabad violence was planned’

Mamata also addressed the recent communal violence in Murshidabad , claiming it was not an accidental outbreak but a planned act.

“The disturbances in Murshidabad were not spontaneous; they were orchestrated,” she said, blaming certain groups for trying to create unrest in the region.

Further taking aim at the Centre’s handling of the economy, Mamata blasted the rising costs of essential commodities and the lack of job creation for youth.

“They should answer how many youths have got jobs? The prices of medicines, petrol, and diesel have been increased, but some godi media only speak against Bengal,” she said.

She also accused BJP-funded media of showing fake videos to tarnish the image of the state. “Some media channels funded by the BJP show fake videos of Bengal. We caught them. They showed 8 videos from Karnataka, UP, Bihar, and Rajasthan and tried to defame Bengal. They should feel ashamed,” she said.

She further called for peace and vigilance, urging people not to fall for false narratives and to stand united against any attempt to divide Bengal.