Home / India News / Man behind graffiti targeting Delhi CM Kejriwal arrested from UP's Bareilly

Man behind graffiti targeting Delhi CM Kejriwal arrested from UP's Bareilly

On Monday, several pictures of the graffiti targeting the Delhi Chief Minister went viral on social media, eliciting a sharp condemnation from the Aam Aadmi Party

arrest
Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 12:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a 33-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly for allegedly drawing anti-Arvind Kejriwal graffiti at stations of Delhi Metro and inside its coaches, an officer said.

The person who wrote the messages and posted the photographs on his Instagram account has been identified as Ankit Goel, the officer said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On Monday, several pictures of the graffiti targeting the Delhi Chief Minister went viral on social media, eliciting a sharp condemnation from the Aam Aadmi Party.
 

Soon after, a CCTV video of the act also surfaced online, showing a man writing on the wall of a metro station.

Goel, who is a loan manager in a government bank in Bareilly, came to Delhi, wrote the messages and returned to his city, the officer said.

Goel told police he was earlier an AAP supporter, but he became disaffected due to the "recent developments" in the party, the officer said.

The messages scribbled inside metro trains and at stations were shared through the Instagram account "ankit.goel_91".

One of the messages written inside a metro coach read, "Kejriwal Dilli Chhor Dijiye (Kejriwal, leave Delhi). Please. Otherwise, you will have to remember three slaps, which you planted (sic) before the election. Now the real and actual punch/slap will be there soon. Today's meeting at Jhandewalan.... Ankit.Goel_91.

Also Read

Court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20 in excise policy case

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Obstructing closure of metro doors may cost you Rs 10,000, warns DMRC

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

WATCH: President Droupadi Murmu takes metro ride in Delhi, video surfaces

IMD weather today: Heatwave alert in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states

Why is India a developing, not developed nation? Amitabh Kant answers

Contact local authorities: Hingoli admin to parents of Kyrgyzstan students

Indian overseas spending hits all-time high of $31.7 billion in FY24

Remain focused on being combat ready at all times, says Navy chief

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhiUttar PradeshDelhi Metro

First Published: May 22 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story