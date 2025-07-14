Monday, July 14, 2025 | 12:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Security forces continue combing ops in Manipur, several arrests made

Security forces continue combing ops in Manipur, several arrests made

Manipur Police also said that it continued its relentless drive to curb offences related to motor vehicles

Security, Manipur Security

On July 12, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of KCP (Apunba City Meitei). (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Security forces continue to conduct intelligence-based combing operations and cordon and search operations extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in Manipur, said the police, adding that during these operations, many arrests were made.

On July 12, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of KCP (Apunba City Meitei), identified as Singam Kabikanta Meitei (33), from Thoubal Kshetri Leikai Moirangpalli under Thoubal Police Station in Thoubal district. He was involved in extortion activities from government employees in the Thoubal district. From his possession, one 36 HE hand grenade was recovered, said the police.

On the same day, security forces arrested an active cadre of UNLF (P) in Imphal West district. He was identified as Khullakpam Ayajuddin alias Arish (40) of Bengoon Loukok, Imphal West district. He was involved in extortion activities in the general area of Mayang Imphal.

 

On July 13, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of KCP (MFL) from Hapta Kangjeibung, Palace Compound, namely, Athokpam Sunil (43) of Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal, Imphal East district. He was involved in extortion activities from businessmen.

Manipur Police also said that it continued its relentless drive to curb offences related to motor vehicles.

Also Read

Heavy Rainfall

Heavy rains devastate Manipur's Churachandpur, several areas under water

PremiumFloods

Datanomics: Displacements in India rise due to natural disasters, conflicts

Manipur horror

Over 100 displaced Manipuri families crammed in crowded college relief camp

Weapons,Arms,Gun

Security forces recover eleven firearms, war-like stores in Manipur

Pahalgam terror attack

Search underway to arrest gunmen in Churachandpur ambush: Manipur police

On July 12, Manipur Police arrested a vehicle lifter, namely, Sapam Mick Singh (27), in Lamphelpat, Imphal West district. One stolen car was recovered following his arrest.

A total of 111 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley, and four persons were detained by the Police at the Nakas/Checkpoints.

The police also appealed to the general public not to believe in rumours and to be vigilant of false videos. The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos, audio clips, etc. may be confirmed from the number 9233522822 of the Central Control Room.

"Moreover, there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulating such fake posts on social media will attract legal action with consequences. Further, appeal is made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately," said a release issued by the police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

tax

I-T dept conducts raids in multiple cities in bogus tax deductions case

Supreme Court

SC agrees to hear plea against HC order staying release of Udaipur Files

Delhi Police

LIVE news updates: Two Delhi schools get bomb threats, no suspicious items found yet

canal

Two drown, one missing as car gets swept away in Gujarat's Botad district

Herald House

National Herald case: Court reserves order on ED chargesheet cognisance

Topics : Manipur border security force Northeast India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon