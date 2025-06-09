Manipur tense after CBI arrest of Meitei group member; curfew reimposed

Fresh violence erupted in Manipur on Sunday following the arrest of a senior member of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, prompting authorities to reimpose curfews and suspend internet services across several districts to prevent further unrest.

According to Hindustan Times, the tensions began after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Kanan Singh, a former Manipur Police head constable, for his alleged role in last year’s ethnic violence. The CBI confirmed that Singh was transferred to Guwahati and will be produced in court for remand. Four of his associates were also detained.

The arrests triggered immediate backlash. Angry protesters set vehicles ablaze, blocked roads with burning debris, and clashed with security forces in multiple locations. In defiance of prohibitory orders, demonstrators torched a police post in Yairipok, burned tyres, and dug up roads to hinder security movement. Security forces responded with tear gas shells, leaving at least 11 people injured, news agency PTI reported. A bus belonging to central forces was also set on fire in Imphal East district.

The Meitei outfit named Arambai Tenggol, to which Singh is linked, demanded the immediate release of all detained members and announced a 10-day state-wide shutdown. The group has previously faced allegations of inciting violence, including the abduction of a senior police officer last year—although Singh was later released unharmed. Why were curbs reimposed in Manipur? To curb further escalation, authorities suspended broadband and mobile data services in Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, and Bishnupur districts. Citing security concerns, officials said the step was necessary as "anti-social elements might use social media" to fuel tensions. A curfew was reimposed in Bishnupur for the first time in 2025, while movement was restricted in other valley districts.

In response to the developments, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla convened emergency meetings with top security officials and a delegation of 25 MLAs, including Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, to review the situation. BJP MLA L Ibomcha said the Governor acknowledged the group's role in flood relief and assured that the administration was not targeting Arambai Tenggol. Have arrests deepened Manipur's unrest? Meanwhile, Congress MLA Okram Surjakumar criticised the arrests, saying they had "fuelled unrest" and demanded greater transparency from authorities. "If authorities plan to arrest someone, then there must be a public clarification. We must remain united and focus on restoring peace in the state," he told Hindustan Times.

The renewed unrest comes ahead of a scheduled meeting in Delhi between the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kuki-Zo militant groups under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement. The pact has been on hold since last year following allegations of Kuki militant involvement in the ethnic violence. A Kuki representative, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed hope for "fruitful discussions" regarding a renewal of the agreement. What's prolonging Manipur's crisis? Manipur has been grappling with recurring violence since May 2023, when ethnic clashes broke out between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities over tribal status demands. More than 250 lives have been lost and thousands displaced. Communities remain divided into strongholds, with road blockades and parallel administration zones becoming the norm.