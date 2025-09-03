Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange hospitalised a day after ending fast

A day after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange ended his fast, doctors attend to him in a hospital here on Wednesday said he had dehydration and low blood sugar, and was being administered intravenous (IV) fluids.

Jarange, who began his hunger strike in Mumbai on August 29, called off the protest on Tuesday afternoon after the Maharashtra government accepted most of his demands, including granting eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates, which will make them eligible for reservation benefits available to OBCs.

The 43-year-old activist accepted a glass of fruit juice offered by senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan, the site of his agitation, marking the end of his fast.