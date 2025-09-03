Home / India News / Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange hospitalised a day after ending fast

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange hospitalised a day after ending fast

The 43-year-old activist ended his fast at Mumbai's Azad Maidan by accepting a glass of fruit juice from BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota

Manoj Jarange Patil, Manoj Jarange
Jarange, who hails from Jalna district in the Marathwada region, later left the venue in an ambulance for a medical check-up (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A day after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange ended his fast, doctors attend to him in a hospital here on Wednesday said he had dehydration and low blood sugar, and was being administered intravenous (IV) fluids.

Jarange, who began his hunger strike in Mumbai on August 29, called off the protest on Tuesday afternoon after the Maharashtra government accepted most of his demands, including granting eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates, which will make them eligible for reservation benefits available to OBCs.

ALSO READ: Solution found in interest of Marathas: Fadnavis after Jarange ends fast

The 43-year-old activist accepted a glass of fruit juice offered by senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan, the site of his agitation, marking the end of his fast.

Jarange, who hails from Jalna district in the Marathwada region, later left the venue in an ambulance for a medical check-up.

He was then shifted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he received treatment in the past as well.

"He is stable, but has dehydration and his blood sugar is a little low. He has weakness due to this. We have given him IV fluids. Blood reports are a little good. His kidneys are also good," a doctor monitoring his health told PTI.

"We will reduce his weakness by medication and then he will be given food orally. Last night (after admission in hospital) he had juice. He will be on liquid diet probably till tomorrow," the doctor said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to announce special flood relief for four states

Govt won't rest till all Naxals surrender, are caught or eliminated: Shah

4 dead, 3 missing as dam breach triggers flood in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

Delhi records 1,000 mm of rainfall as heavy monsoon lashes North India

Evacuations underway as Yamuna river crosses danger mark in New Delhi

Topics :Maratha stirMaratha quotaMaratha reservationMaharashtraMarathas

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story