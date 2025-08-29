Home / India News / Maratha quota protest: Maha govt open to talks with Jarange, say ministers

Maratha quota protest: Maha govt open to talks with Jarange, say ministers

Jarange started his agitation at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday morning to press for reservation in education and government jobs for Marathas

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrashekhar
Bawankule said that while the government had taken initiatives like reservation for the EWS and SARTHI schemes for the welfare of the community, it would not compromise the interests of OBCs (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
Maharashtra ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said the state government is ready to talk with Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange, stressing that his demands are being viewed sympathetically.

However, BJP member of legislative council Parinay Fuke cautioned against yielding to what he called unconstitutional demands, saying it would trigger bigger protests by the Other Backward Class (OBC) groups.

Jarange started his agitation at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday morning to press for reservation in education and government jobs for Marathas.

Water Resources Minister and Maratha reservation sub-committee chairperson Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said they have Jarange's memorandum of demands and it would be taken up for discussion.

Jarange Patil has arrived in Mumbai, and he says he is ready for talks with the government. We too are ready. Reservation was never treated as a matter of prestige by the government. Once his memorandum is examined, talks will be held with him, he told reporters.

The BJP leader said that the administration has been sympathetic to the concerns raised by Jarange.

The government has not ignored these demands. The process of issuing Kunbi caste certificates under the Hyderabad Gazette is already underway. If anyone has been left out, the Justice Sandeep Shinde committee will take corrective steps. Similarly, if there are new demands, those too will be discussed. A solution has to be found through dialogue, Vikhe Patil said.

Jarange has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category. He wants all Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis an agrarian caste included in the OBC category which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

BJP leader and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that while the government had taken initiatives like reservation for the EWS (economically weaker section) and SARTHI schemes for the welfare of the community, it would not compromise the interests of OBCs.

Rahul Gandhi always talks about OBCs and their welfare but in such situations, he utters no word. Our government's stand is clear: OBCs should not face any injustice while giving reservation benefits to Marathas, and vice versa, he said.

MLC Fuke cautioned against giving in to the unconstitutional demands.

The way Jarange has cornered Mumbai and the state government, I do not think the state should come under pressure. But if it takes any steps in that direction, the OBC community will hold a protest ten times bigger than this one, he warned.

Topics :MaharashtraMaratha quotaMaratha reservationMaratha ralliesMumbai

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

