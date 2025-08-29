Friday, August 29, 2025 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jarange begins indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai over quota demands

Jarange begins indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai over quota demands

I will not go back until our demands are met. Even if I am shot dead, I will not retreat, said Jarange in his address to his supporters, said Jarange

Manoj Jarange

Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange began his indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan. Image: Manoj Jarange Patil official Facebook account

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange began his indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday, vowing not to leave till the community's demands were met.

The 43-year-old activist received a rousing welcome from thousands of supporters, sporting saffron caps, scarves and flags, after he reached the protest venue around 9.45 am.

I will not go back until our demands are met. Even if I am shot dead, I will not retreat, said Jarange in his address to his supporters.

He said the government's lack of cooperation had compelled the community to march to Mumbai. Now that the government has allowed the protest, we must cooperate with the police and ensure that we do nothing that tarnishes the community's image, he said.

 

Jarange asked his supporters to park their vehicles at designated places.

The activist urged his supporters not to block Mumbai's roads. Clear the streets in two hours and ensure Mumbaikars are not troubled. Those who want to leave the city today can do so, he said.

Ruing that the police had given him permission for only one day, he said, We decided to come to Mumbai, and we have come. We hope the government and the court will allow our protest. We will submit another application.

He also appealed to the government to give him more days to protest. We want the government to grant us reservation and accept all our demands. I want to caution the chief minister against inviting the wrath of the Marathas. You can shoot me or put me in jail. I will rot in jail but will not move till our demands are met, he said.

Jarange has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. He wants all Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis an agrarian caste included in the OBC category which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

Jarange has said that his supporters would protest peacefully and not disrupt the ongoing Ganesh festival in Mumbai.

Accompanied by hundreds of vehicles, Jarange, who began his march from his village Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district on Wednesday, was welcomed at Vashi by supporters as he entered Mumbai early in the morning. He then proceeded to the Azad Maidan.

The Jalna police permitted Jarange and his supporters to proceed with their march after imposing 40 conditions, directing them to avoid any law-and-order situations, not to cause disruptions to the movement of vehicles and to desist from raising objectionable slogans.

The area near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) witnessed massive traffic congestion in the morning after Maratha quota protesters spilled onto the roads, an official said.

The Mumbai police have allowed Jarange to stage peaceful protests at Azad Maidan on August 29 (Friday) between 9 am to 6 pm. At 6 pm, all protesters will have to leave the site, officials said.

Police also stipulated that only five vehicles of protesters can head to Azad Maidan and the number of protesters there should not cross 5,000.

Over 1,500 Mumbai police personnel have been deployed at Azad Maidan to maintain law and order ahead of Jarange's agitation, officials said.

Security has also been beefed up at the CSMT, where quota agitation supporters have arrived from Maharashtra's hinterlands, the railway police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Maratha Maratha reservation Maratha quota

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

