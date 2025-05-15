Axiom 4 mission: India returns to space with IAF pilot Shubhanshu Shukla

Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force is set to become the first Indian astronaut since 1984 aboard a space mission. Shukla will serve as the pilot of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), scheduled to launch no earlier than Sunday, 8 June 2025, aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

What is the Axiom 4 mission?

The mission, organised by Axiom Space in partnership with NASA and other international agencies, will send a four-member multinational crew to the International Space Station (ISS) . Their time aboard the orbital lab will focus on scientific experiments, educational outreach, and commercial activities conducted in the unique microgravity environment of low Earth orbit.

How long will the Axiom 4 crew stay at the ISS?

The Ax-4 crew is scheduled to remain at the ISS for two weeks. Ax-4 is part of Axiom’s effort to promote commercial human spaceflight and international cooperation in space research.

What is Axiom’s goal with private astronaut flights?

The Ax-4 mission is the fourth in Axiom Space’s series of private astronaut flights. Previous missions have demonstrated how commercial spaceflights can successfully contribute to science, training, and international cooperation. These private missions are part of NASA’s broader plan to encourage a sustainable low Earth orbit economy, where the agency can act as one of many customers rather than the sole operator.

Who are the astronauts on the Axiom 4 mission?

The Ax-4 mission crew consists of four international astronauts:

Commander: Peggy Whitson (USA), former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space

Pilot: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (India), IAF test pilot and ISRO astronaut

Mission Specialist: Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), ESA project astronaut

Mission Specialist: Tibor Kapu (Hungary), selected under the Hunor Astronaut Programme

Who is Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla?

Born on October 10, 1985, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Shubanshu Shukla is an IAF test pilot and ISRO astronaut. He studied at City Montessori School before joining the National Defence Academy and was commissioned into the IAF in 2006. With over 2,000 hours of flying experience, he has flown aircraft including the Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, and Hawk.

What is Shukla’s role in the Axiom 4 mission?

Shukla will serve as the pilot of the Ax-4 mission. His responsibilities, as stated by PTI, will include:

Assisting the commander with spacecraft operations like navigation and docking

Supporting critical system checks and emergency handling

Conducting seven India-specific microgravity experiments aboard the ISS

Managing scientific payloads, including plant growth experiments (e.g. methi and moong sprouting in space)

What training did the Axiom 4 astronauts undergo?

Shukla, along with backup astronaut Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, underwent intensive training at multiple space agencies. Commander Peggy Whitson told The Times of India in September 2024 that the training included sessions at NASA and SpaceX in the US, as well as with ESA and Japan’s JAXA. It covered spacecraft operations, emergency response, space station systems, health monitoring, and scientific protocols.

What experiments will Axiom 4 conduct at the ISS?

Shukla will carry out seven experiments designed by Indian institutions. These include studies on microgravity plant growth involving crops like methi (fenugreek) and moong (green gram). The research aims to advance knowledge in space agriculture, biotechnology, and health sciences, with implications for both future space missions and Earth-based applications.

Why is the Axiom 4 mission important for India?

This mission marks India’s return to human spaceflight after four decades. It is the first time an Indian astronaut will fly to the ISS. For ISRO, it provides valuable experience ahead of the Gaganyaan programme and signals India’s growing ambitions, including plans for a lunar mission and space station by the 2030s.

What is the US-India space collaboration behind this mission?

The Ax-4 flight is part of a bilateral space initiative announced during PM Modi’s 2023 visit to the US. The Indian government formalised the agreement through ISRO’s collaboration with Axiom Space, strengthening US-India cooperation in space exploration.