MCD to launch two 'Shri' schools per zone for meritorious students

The Delhi civic body on Saturday announced that it will set up 'MCD Shri' schools on the lines of the Centre's 'PM Shri' schools and the Delhi government's 'CM Shri' schools, according to a statement.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh stated that in the first phase, two such schools will be established in each MCD zone, with admissions focused on meritorious students.

Singh said these institutions would focus on identifying and nurturing students' abilities while preparing them for higher studies.

"Education, values and discipline together form the backbone of society," he said, calling teachers the true builders of the nation for shaping young minds and instilling the right values.