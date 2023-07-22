Home / India News / Meet in Delhi later this month on successful implementation of NEP'20: MoS

Meet in Delhi later this month on successful implementation of NEP'20: MoS

National Education Policy envisages linking industry with research and innovation, to transform and strengthen our education system as the NEP wishes to all focus on developing essential skills: MoS

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Saturday said to observe the "successful implementation" of National Education Policy 2020, a meet will be held on July 29-30 in Delhi which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Participants ranging from schools to the highest level of research institutes will participate in the meet where usage of green hydrogen and presenting driverless car will be among the highlights along with other innovations, he told PTI on the sidelines of a meet on education organised by ASSOCHAM.

"We will show how certain innovations can be linked up with industry," he said.

National Education Policy envisages linking industry with research and innovation, to transform and strengthen our education system as the NEP wishes to all focus on developing essential skills, the union minister said.

"We wish to internationalise our education system. NEP aims at harnessing the creative potential of each individual, enabling the creative thinking and problem-solving capacity of a student, forming a truly inclusive environment, " he said.

Asked about the decision by the state higher education department to implement the '4+1' formula in universities and colleges (four-year honours course and one-year postgraduate course), he welcomed the move adding overall the national policy provides certain guidelines. But from the central point of view education is a state subject.

"We (Centre) can give guidelines and meet the requirement of funds from our side, but it is clear the implementation depends on states. However as visualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will become a 'knowledge nation' in 2047. We have to cope with rapidly changing technology and if the NEP'20 is not implemented the drawback will fall on the state," he said.

About the NEP recommending to give thrust on the mother tongue, Singh said "We put focus on education in the mother tongue basically in the early stage, upto school level.

Topics :national education policyNepalDelhi

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

