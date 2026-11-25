Meta's top executives in India held ​closed-door talks with the country's opposition ​Congress party as the two sides try to ‌defuse escalating tensions amid protests against the US firm's content moderation practices, four people familiar with the matter said.

Meta's Aman Jain and Natasha Jog, two key executives in India, represented the company at the meeting at Congress headquarters on Tuesday, one person said.

They raised concerns about protests targeting Meta's offices and the depiction ‌of CEO Mark Zuckerberg in posters. Congress raised concerns about a rise in restrictions on its leaders' accounts and posts, and about allegations that Meta favours the ruling party, three other people said. Meta has denied any favoritism.