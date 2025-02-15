Modi govt prepared roadmap to build 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047: Mandaviya

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday blamed previous governments for missing the opportunity to develop infrastructure for boosting economic expansion, saying the Modi government has prepared the roadmap to achieve the Viksit Bharat@2047 goal.

This assumes significance in view of India's ambitious goal of achieving the target of a fully developed nation in 2047 when the country will be celebrating 100 years of independence.

Speaking at The Times Group's ET NOW Global Business Summit (GBS) 9th Edition, Mandaviya said that many trains (opportunities to push economic growth) came and went but the country was not ready with its luggage and ticket (roadmap for development) at the right time.

The minister, who holds the portfolio of Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, was referring to the absence of a clear-cut roadmap for development, especially infrastructure, commensurate with the need of the hour to keep pace with changing times for achieving high economic growth.

He stated that the Modi government has prepared the roadmap to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat@2047.

"India's economic growth must be deeply rooted in our heritage while embracing innovation. Our ancestorsfrom the Indus Valley traders to Acharya Chanakyalaid the foundations of self-reliance and entrepreneurship, and those lessons remain as relevant today as ever." He further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have revived this spirit through initiatives like Startup India and Make in India.

"A decade ago, India had just four unicorns; today, we have 118, proving that nurturing talent and innovation can transform our economy," he said, emphasising the importance of blending tradition with modern progress.

"We are not just talking about a Viksit Bharat we are building it with a clear roadmap. In the past six years, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, and 60 crore Indians now have access to free medical treatment under Ayushman Bharat." He noted that the job creation has nearly doubled compared to previous governments, and our farmers, businesses, and industries are thriving.

"Unlike in the past, when there was no clear vision, today, we deliver results." Emphasising the collective effort needed, he said, "If each of us takes a step forward, India moves 140 crore steps ahead. Our nation's future depends on the commitment and responsibility of every Indian. Together, we will achieve the dream of a developed India by 2047.