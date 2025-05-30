Modi warns BJP leaders in Bihar over switching sides and family politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sent a strong message to party workers and leaders in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. He warned BJP leaders not to switch parties just before elections and then return after the polls.
“When elections approach, some people leave for other parties and return after the polls. This diminishes your significance in the party,” PM Modi told BJP leaders during a meeting, according to a report by India Today.
During his visit in Bihar, Modi asked the party workers to show patience if they want to grow in the party. “Patience is the greatest asset in a party. If you have patience, you will earn respect and recognition,” he said.
The Assembly elections in Bihar, scheduled to be held in October or November 2025, will see a direct contest between the RJD-Congress-Left alliance and the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, known for changing political sides, remains important to the BJP because of his support among the Kurmi community. Kumar became Chief Minister for the ninth time in January last year after leaving the Mahagathbandhan and joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
No to family politics
According to the report, PM Modi also said leaders should not expect election tickets for their family members. “There should be no feudalism or dynasty in politics. It should not happen that if not you, then your son gets the ticket. This practice must end,” he said.
The Prime Minister, who also held a roadshow in Patna on Thursday, added that social media is now a big part of politics. “Leaders and workers must be active on social media. Anyone wanting a ticket must have at least 50,000 followers,” he said.