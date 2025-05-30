Modi warns BJP leaders in Bihar over switching sides and family politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sent a strong message to party workers and leaders in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. He warned BJP leaders not to switch parties just before elections and then return after the polls.

“When elections approach, some people leave for other parties and return after the polls. This diminishes your significance in the party,” PM Modi told BJP leaders during a meeting, according to a report by India Today.

During his visit in Bihar, Modi asked the party workers to show patience if they want to grow in the party. “Patience is the greatest asset in a party. If you have patience, you will earn respect and recognition,” he said.

The Assembly elections in Bihar, scheduled to be held in October or November 2025, will see a direct contest between the RJD-Congress-Left alliance and the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, known for changing political sides, remains important to the BJP because of his support among the Kurmi community. Kumar became Chief Minister for the ninth time in January last year after leaving the Mahagathbandhan and joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

No to family politics

According to the report, PM Modi also said leaders should not expect election tickets for their family members. “There should be no feudalism or dynasty in politics. It should not happen that if not you, then your son gets the ticket. This practice must end,” he said.

‘Tell people about Operation Sindoor’

With only a few months left for the polls, PM Modi gave instructions to the party workers to focus on winning every booth and tell people about India's strong response to terrorism.

“Why do party workers work hard? Shouldn’t they be rewarded for their efforts?” he asked. “Win the booth, win Bihar. Strengthen the booth, because a strong booth will ensure victory,” he added.

He also told the leaders to inform people about Operation Sindoor, in which India struck terror camps and military targets inside Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack.

“Tell the people how we exposed Pakistan globally on the issue of terrorism, and the strong actions taken against it. This must reach every citizen,” the Prime Minister said.