MoS Jitendra Singh inaugurates S20 Conference in Uttar Pradesh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Monday inaugurated the S20 Conference under the aegis of G20 at Amity University's Noida campus in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the jam-packed audience during the inaugural session MoS Jitendra Singh said, "Amity has created a benchmark in education across the globe. India's Presidency of G20 is a matter of immense pride for the whole country."

He further said that under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has attained remarkable achievements in the field of science and technology.

"In 2014, the country had 350 start-ups but today we have more than 1.25 lakh start-ups and 130 Unicorns. Out of 1.25 lakh start-ups, 6,000 start-ups are in the unicorn sector itself which has transformed the landscape of innovation in the country. The Global Innovation Index has also risen from 81 to 40, which is yet another example of India's strong position in the S & T domain. There were only 4 space start-ups in the country in 2014 whereas in 2023, there are more than 150 start-ups. Our Space economy is currently at 8 billion dollars and is estimated to reach 40 billion dollars by the year 2040," he said.

MoS Singh said that the world is ready to be led by India and the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 is a testimony to the collective acumen of India's incredible scientific temperament.

"There is no dearth of talent, or potential, however, India lacked the enabling milieu from the policymakers of the nation, earlier, which is now being given impetus by the Prime Minister. The theme of today's conference is disruptive science which means transformative science, and all three themes are extremely relevant to the current scenario of S & T in India," he said.

Further, he said, "India is working on Zero Gas Emissions and has taken the lead in producing Green Hydrogen not only for itself but for the entire world. International Yoga Day has been recognized by the WHO and is celebrated across the whole world today. I compliment Amity for organizing this highly significant conference and the youth has to take lead and become the torch-bearers of capacity building of the S & T sector in the country."

Highlighting the significance of the S20 Conference, Ashok K. Chauhan, Founder President, Amity Education Group, stated, "When one has firm belief in God, no power in the world can stop that person from achieving even the impossible. The students, faculty and scientists of Amity have worked hard day and night to make this Conference a huge success."

"Science is the driving force behind economic expansion and human progress and the prestigious S20 Conference will play a major role in developing a scientific temperament amongst the youth who are the future leaders of the country. It is only through science, technology, research and innovation, that the nation will lead the world and become a Global Superpower," he added.

Delivering the Presidential Address, Ashutosh Sharma, Co-Chair of S20 and Former Secretary, of the Department of Science & Technology termed it an "auspicious occasion" as Amity organizes this prestigious S20 Conference.

"The overarching theme "Disruptive Science for Innovative and Sustainable Development", emphasizes the three main aspects, "Jugaad" which means innovation, "Dhanda" which means business and "Panga" which means disruption. Clean energy should be available to everyone to create a sustainable world, connecting science to society is extremely important since it's essential to make sure that scientific innovations benefit society," he said.

He added, "Also, Universal Holistic Health should also be provided to each and every citizen of the country. Therefore, we must work together and encourage diversity for the betterment of society and nation. The world can only be transformed through collaborative efforts and this Conference will provide a platform for creating the roadmap to success."

Welcoming the guests on this occasion, W. Selvamurthy, President of Amity Science Technology and Innovation Foundation said that it is a matter of great pride for us that India is hosting the Presidency of G20 under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi.

"Amity Institute of Space Science & Technology is going to build a Cube Sat, as part of the 75 satellites being launched during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The satellite will be launched by Amity and the fabrication of the satellite has already started which will carry a "Pelo" which will measure the atmospheric conditions. Amity will be sending it to PSLV through ISRO. Amity is sending the first biological Pelo from India putting the callus of plants and bacteria which will be launched into space by PSLV, to ascertain whether life can exist and sustain in space. This satellite will be completely made by Amity students," he added.

Chancellor Amity University Atul Chauhan stated, "It is a great honour to co-host this prestigious Conference in collaboration with INSA. India has set an example to the whole world with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and has shown that the sky is not the limit if one wants to achieve something."

"It is the strong belief of our Prime Minister that India will become a global superpower. Today, we need to work together as individuals, societies and countries and these are the best times for India, wherein its outstanding achievements of India are being noticed by the entire world," Chauhan said.

The two-day Conference unfolded with an exclusive Science Quiz and Debate Competition, wherein over 200 students from different schools of Delhi NCR, participated.

The Quiz Session was followed by a Session on "Innovation and Sustainability through Startups", wherein the success stories of the start-ups were shared, inspiring other start up partners to adopt the best practices.

The Session was chaired by Co-Chair of S20 and Indian National Science Academy (INSA) President Ashutosh Sharma, and the distinguished speakers included Atharva Poundarik, Assistant Professor, Centre for Biomedical Engineering and Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Ropar, Sarita Ahlawat, MD, Co-Founder, BotLab Dynamics, IIT Delhi, Dr. Dinesh Kundu, Director and Co-Founder, East Ocyon Bio Pvt. Ltd, amongst others.

After the inauguration, a plenary session on "Clean Energy for Greener Future", chaired by Sathish Reddy, former Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri, was held during the Conference, wherein TG Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, Professor Santanu Chaudhury, Director IIT Jodhpur, Y Sreenivas Rao DS & DG (Naval Systems & Materials), DRDO, Andallib Tariq, Professor & Head, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, IIT- Roorkee, participated as esteemed Panellists.

The session focused on the unequal distribution of energy availability and aimed to encourage common sharing space, and openness in terms of intellectual property.

During the two-day Conference, sessions on "Universal Holistic Health", "Role of Media in Science and Society" and "Science for Society and Culture" will also be held and more than 1000 distinguished Scientists, Academicians, Diplomats, CEOs of start-ups and students attended this important conference.