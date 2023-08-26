Home / India News / MP CM Chouhan's cabinet undergoes expansion 3 mths before assembly polls

MP CM Chouhan's cabinet undergoes expansion 3 mths before assembly polls

The new ministers include bigshots from Mahakaushal and Vindhya, Gaurishankar Bisen and Rajendra Shukla, apart from Rahul Lodhi from Bundelkhand

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

About three months before the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the cabinet of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was expanded on Saturday. Three new ministers were included in the cabinet, and were administered oath of office by Governor Mangu Bhai Patel at Raj Bhavan. The new ministers include bigshots from Mahakaushal and Vindhya, Gaurishankar Bisen and Rajendra Shukla, apart from Rahul Lodhi from Bundelkhand.

Gaurishankar Bisen and Rajendra Shukla are counted among the biggest leaders of their respective regions. While credit for BJP's excellent performance in the Vindhya region in the 2018 Assembly Elections is given to Rajendra Shukla, he was not included in the government, due to various reasons.

Taking a jibe at the expansion of the cabinet, former Chief Minister and State Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath said, "This is not a mantri mandal (cabinet), it is an expansion of bhrashtachar ki mitra mandali (corrupt grouping)." He tweeted, "When the term is coming to an end and the government is about to fall, the cabinet is being expanded in Madhya Pradesh. Now even if the entire cabinet is changed, defeat is certain."

Political analyst Saji Thomas calls this cabinet expansion a compulsion of caste balance. Thomas says, “Not a single MLA from the Lodhi community was made minister in the cabinet." Uma Bharti has also been continuously putting Shivraj Singh's government in the dock regarding prohibition. She has openly said many times that there is no caste balance in this cabinet.

According to Thomas, despite the party's stellar performance in Vindhya in the 2018 elections, Rajendra Shukla was not made a minister because equations did not fit right. This time the internal survey report of the party is talking about anti-incumbency, so Shukla has been made a minister to help the Brahmin and upper caste voters of Vindhya region. Bisen, on the other hand, is considered the big OBC face of the party.

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Not so BIMARU now: Amit Shah says MP has shed the tag. What does it mean?

Forget mama, chacha has come: Kejriwal's dig at Shivraj Chouhan in MP

Delhi airport runs out of parking spots for planes for the G20 summit

Cloudy day predicted in Delhi, minimum temperature 26.3 degree celsius

10 killed in TN fire; authorities blame cylinder taken inside 'illegally'

Roads made in last 9 yrs can cover distance between Earth and Moon: PM Modi

Chandrayaan-3 touchdown point to be known as 'Shiva Shakti Point': PM Modi

Topics :Madhya Pradesh govtShivraj Singh govtShivraj Singh ChouhanMadhya Pradesh Assembly Elections

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story