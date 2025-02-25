Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jobs portal Apna signs MoU with MP govt to contribute 100,000 jobs annually

Jobs portal Apna signs MoU with MP govt to contribute 100,000 jobs annually

The MoU was signed in the presence of Inder Singh Parmar, Minister of State for School Education, and Gautam Tetwal, Minister of State for Skill Development and Employment

jobs, resume, employment

The approach aims to ensure maximum access to job opportunities for Madhya Pradesh's youth. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jobs and professional networking platform Apna.co has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Employment, Government of Madhya Pradesh, at the Invest Madhya Pradesh Summit to drive large-scale employment generation and workforce empowerment across the state and generate 100,000 job opportunities. 

The partnership with Directorate of Employment, Department of Technical Education, Skill Development, and Employment would create 100,000 job opportunities annually, spanning diverse sectors such as retail, BFSI, IT, manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare, Apna.co said in a release.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Inder Singh Parmar, Minister of State for School Education, and Gautam Tetwal, Minister of State for Skill Development and Employment.

 

"Through this collaboration, millions of job seekers across Madhya Pradesh will gain free access to a diverse range of job opportunities through Apna," it said.

It further said that the initiative offers a targeted pro bono package for the state's 38 lakh registered MSMEs. Each MSME will receive Rs 2,000 in credits, which can be used to post one complimentary job listing and access candidate profilesstreamlining the hiring process and enabling businesses to grow and thrive.

Also Read

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP inks 19 MoUs in co-operative sector to boost farmers, industry: Govt

technology, tech

Tech companies commit to invest Rs 25,640 crore in MP, create 183K jobs

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Gajendra, Shekhawat

Govt aid to help MP attract highest investments from tourism: Minister

solar energy, solar, solar panel

MPGIS 2025: SECI commits Rs 2,500 cr investment in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025

MP investors' summit: NTPC, Dabur, Reliance & others pledge investments

"By contributing 100,000 job opportunities annually and offering exclusive pro bono benefits to 38 lakh MSMEs, we are set to drive transformative economic growth," said Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO of Apna.co.

The release further said the Directorate of Employment will support awareness and outreach initiatives through district employment offices, MSME associations, Common Service Centers (CSCs), and digital channels..

The approach aims to ensure maximum access to job opportunities for Madhya Pradesh's youth., digitally bridging the gap between job seekers and recruiters while leveraging Apna's AI-powered job matching technology to deliver faster, more relevant opportunities, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Capgemini

Capgemini India CEO backs 47.5-hour work week, opposes weekend e-mails

Google, Google Logo

Google loses fight on Android Auto access as EU court backs Italy watchdog

Arena Satelite outlet, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India starts production at new plant in Haryana's Kharkhoda

Sajjan Jindal JSW Group

JSW Group to invest in cement, renewable & thermal power sectors in Assam

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Chairman

Vedanta to invest Rs 50,000 cr oil, gas in Assam, Tripura over 3-4 yrs

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit Madhya Pradesh job creation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon