17 rescued after Monorail stops on tracks in Mumbai due to technical issue

A monorail train came to an abrupt halt on tracks due to a "technical fault" in Mumbai on Monday morning, following which 17 passengers onboard were rescued, officials said.
The incident took place between the Antop Hill Bus Depot and GTBN monorail station in Wadala, they said.
The incident was reported at 7.16 am due to some "technical fault," a civic official said as per the information received from the Mumbai police control room.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: The monorail that came to a halt in Wadala area of Mumbai this morning due to technical glitches, continues with its onward journey, after the glitches were fixed. MMRDA PRO says, "17 passengers were evacuated after a technical glitch happened in the… pic.twitter.com/jfqzUZFs6F— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2025
The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL ), which is responsible for the operation of the monorail, could not be reached for comments.
Last month, during heavy rains, two monorail trains got stuck at different locations in the city, leading to the rescue of hundreds of passengers from them.
