Mumbai: Pod taxi service coming to BKC, MMRDA approves new transit project

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has greenlit the much-anticipated pod taxi project in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), appointing Sai Green Mobility as the concessionaire. This decision was taken during MMRDA’s 282nd executive committee meeting, chaired by the state’s chief secretary on Thursday, reported The Hindustan Times.

The pod taxi project, designed to revolutionise last-mile connectivity within BKC, is expected to serve over 400,000 to 600,000 daily commuters. Sai Green Mobility, in collaboration with M/s Ultra PRT, which operates the Heathrow Airport pod taxi system, will oversee the design, construction, and maintenance of this futuristic transport network.

Pod taxi route: Stations, seating, and time

Stretching 8.80 km, the pod taxi route will feature 38 stations, enhancing accessibility throughout BKC. The pods, capable of seating up to six passengers, will travel at speeds up to 40 kmph. The system will operate autonomously, with pods arriving every 15 to 30 seconds, ensuring a seamless flow of passengers between BKC and key transport hubs such as Bandra and Kurla stations.

With major infrastructure projects such as the upcoming bullet train and new commercial buildings expected to increase BKC’s footfall, the pod taxi system is seen as a critical solution to prevent congestion and improve connectivity.

The MMRDA’s decision to adopt this system follows an extensive techno-economic feasibility study (TEFS), which analysed global transportation technologies and was peer-reviewed by Tata Consulting Engineers. The study recommended the pod taxi system for its adaptability to the region’s topography and potential to handle increasing traffic demands.

Mumbai pod taxi: Fare structure

Commuters will benefit from a fare structure of Rs 21 per km, with incremental annual increases of 4 per cent. This fare, derived from surveys of current auto and bus users, aims to balance affordability with operational sustainability.

Mumbai pod taxi: Project cost and timeline

The project, estimated to cost Rs 1,016.34 crore, is slated for completion within three years, with the operator managing it for 30 years under a revenue-sharing model with MMRDA.

“This project is a significant step towards enhancing urban mobility in one of Mumbai’s busiest business districts. The pod taxi system will not only improve last-mile connectivity but also reduce congestion and offer a modern, efficient mode of transportation for daily commuters,” said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, commissioner of MMRDA.