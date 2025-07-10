Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Gurugram offices ask staff to work from home as rain triggers traffic chaos

Gurugram offices ask staff to work from home as rain triggers traffic chaos

The advisory was issued in light of the heavy rainfall that Gurugram and parts of Delhi received on Wednesday evening, leading to inundated streets and traffic snarls across key areas

Delhi Rains, Rain

Gurugram and Delhi have been receiving incessant rainfall since last night, which brought the much-needed relief from the sweltering heat, but also pained commuters who were stranded amid traffic disruptions | (Photo:PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The District Disaster Management Authority of Gurugram issued an advisory on Thursday, asking all employees of corporate offices and private institutions in the district to work from home today. The advisory was issued in light of the heavy rainfall that Gurugram and parts of Delhi received on Wednesday evening, leading to inundated streets and traffic snarls across key areas. 
In a post shared on X by news agency ANI, the advisory read, “In the last 12 hours (7 pm, 09.07.2025 to 7 am, 10.07.2025) 133 mm rainfall has been recorded in Gurugram city, including an ‘extremely intense spell’ of 103mm between 07.30 pm - 9.00 pm on 09.07.2025. The IMD, in its forecast, has issued an Orange Alert.” 
 
It further added,  “In view of the above situation, all Corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on 10.7.2025 so that traffic congestion can be avoided.”
 
Gurugram and Delhi have been receiving incessant rainfall since last night, which brought the much-needed relief from the sweltering heat, but also pained commuters who were stranded amid traffic disruptions. 

Also Read

Rains

Rain batters Delhi, Gurugram on Wednesday; IMD warns of more pain today

Stock market

Sebi cracks down on Jane Street, halts India trading over manipulation

construction, Economy, Building

BPTP Group to invest ₹3,000 cr to build 12-acre housing project in Gurugram

Air India

Aviation regulator DGCA starts audit at Air India's main base in Gurugram

Premiumapartment

Home Alone: Single professionals revive demand for luxe studio apartments

 
In Gurugram, Vatika Chowk and MG Road were among the many areas that witnessed waterlogging issues. In Delhi, waterlogging was reported at Panchkuian Marg and Dhaula Kaun, among many other areas. Several vehicles were seen wading through the waterlogged roads.
 

Chaos in Gurugram 

Several users took to X and shared videos and images of several waterlogged areas in Gurugram and called out authorities for their lack of preparedness. A truck has been stuck in a ditch at Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road since last night. The ditch was formed when a part of the road caved in while the truck was travelling on it, ANI reported.
 
 

What did the IMD forecast before the rain hit? 

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow alert’ for the national capital, predicting “light to moderate” rainfall throughout the day. The alert was later revised to ‘orange’ at around 3.45 pm for northwest and northeast Delhi. However, by evening, the alert was further revised to ‘red alert’ after parts of Delhi and Gurugram were battered by heavy rainfall. 
 

Traffic snarls, waterlogging hit key areas 

Several major areas in Delhi and Gurugram reported waterlogging, leading to long traffic snarls during peak evening hours. Key affected locations included: 
Delhi: Nehru Place, Aurobindo Marg, Kailash Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Siri Fort Road, Chirag Delhi flyover, Outer Ring Road, GK Marg, Rail Bhawan, Akshardham, Ashram, ITO, Pul Prahladpur, MB Road, Old Rohtak Road, Shadipur, Madhuban Chowk 
Gurugram: MG Road, National Highway 8, and multiple arterial roads
 

IMD issues red alert for Thursday 

A red alert was issued by the IMD for today as well after the capital reeled under rainfall. IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall across the capital, warning of cloudy skies, gusty winds ranging from 30–40 kmph, and occasional lightning. It further predicted peaking of wind speeds at 50 kmph during heavier spells.  
 

More From This Section

Earthquake

LIVE news updates: Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

Ramsetu bridge in Ajmer

Ajmer's ₹243 cr Ramsetu bridge shut after rain damage, court orders probe

Mathura: Vehicles ply on the Delhi-Agra National Highway amid fog, in Mathura, Thursday, Nov 14, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Badrinath National Highway blocked due to debris from hill near Nandprayag

Earthquake

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Jhajjar, Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Cybercrime, Cyber crime

Standing Committee on Home Affairs to meet today, discuss cybercrime

Topics : Gurugram Delhi-NCR Rainfall heavy rains BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon