Home / India News / Nainital's Kosya Kutauli renamed as 'Kainchi Dham', Joshimath as Jyotirmath

Nainital's Kosya Kutauli renamed as 'Kainchi Dham', Joshimath as Jyotirmath

The local people of Joshimath had been demanding to rename Joshimath as Jyotirmath for a long time and raised the matter with Dhami last year

Joshimath
Commuters on a street amid heavy snowfall in Joshimath | PTI photo
Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 10:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Joshimath tehsil of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand will now be known by its ancient name 'Jyotirmath', while Kosya Kutauli tehsil of Nainital district will now be Shri Kainchi Dham, authorities said on Wednesday.

Officials said that in accordance with the announcements made by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, proposals were made for change in names and sent to the Central government, which gave its approval.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The local people of Joshimath had been demanding to rename Joshimath as Jyotirmath for a long time and raised the matter with Dhami last year.

It is believed that in the 8th century, Adi Guru Shankaracharya had come to this area and did penance, which got him the 'divine light' or 'Jyoti'.
 

The place came to be known as Jyotirmath, but later it became popular as Joshimath. Joshimath is considered the gateway to Badrinath Dham.

The proposal to rename Kosya Kutauli tehsil of Nainital district as Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj's ashram Shri Kainchi Dham has also been approved by the Centre.

Dhami had announced to change on June 15 on the foundation day of Kainchi Dham temple last year.

Every day a large number of Baba's devotees reach the Dham for darshan.

Kainchi Dham has also been included in the Manaskhand Mandirmala Mission.

Also Read

Char Dham Yatra 2024: 11 pilgrims die, ban on VIP darshan. Key details

Char Dham Yatra 2024: Govt extends ban on VIP darshan, forbids videography

Four dead, over 100 police personnel injured in Haldwani violence

IAF helicopter roped in to douse forest fires in Uttarakhand's Nainital

Nainital forest fire: CM Dhami vows action against officers responsible

Central govt funding spurs health spending by states, reveals CSEP study

Kuwait Emir vows to hold those responsible for fire that killed 49 people

Monsoon may weaken, worsening heat wave conditions in North India

Pune car crash: No relief for teen driver, home remand extended till Jun 25

India may sign FTA with Oman in first 100 days of PM Modi's third term

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :NainitalUttarakhand

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story