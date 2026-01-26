Nation applauds Padma Awardees 2026 as leaders pour in congratulations

Greetings and congratulations poured in from across the country for the recipients of the Padma Awards 2026, the highest civilian honours in India, following the Centre's announcement on the eve of Republic Day.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to X to celebrate Malayali awardees, expressing his joy and best wishes. He highlighted the significant presence of Keralites among the recipients, particularly noting the Padma Vibhushan awardees.

Listing the awardees, Tharoor wrote, "On the eve of Republic Day 2026, the Government of India's list of Padma Award recipients honoured several prominent Malayalis for their exceptional contributions across various fields."

He made a special mention of the three Padma Vibhushan awardees, who hail from Kerala.

"Notably, three out of the five Padma Vibhushan (India's second-highest civilian award) recipients this year are from Kerala!" he wrote, sharing the "Kerala Honours list." He underscored the role of the Padma Vibhushan awardees from Kerala, namely, V.S. Achuthanandan (Posthumous), Justice K.T. Thomas and P. Narayanan. He further named the Padma Bhushan recipients -- Mammootty and Vellappally Natesan-- recognising their contributions. Further in the list, Tharoor recognised the Padma Shri awardees from the state, i.e., A.E. Muthunayagam, I.M. Vijayan, Kalamandalam Vimala Menon and Kollakkal Devaki Amma. He concluded the post by extending greetings to the awardees from Kerala "As MP representing the state capital, my congratulations and sincere prnnaamN to these distinguished Keralites," he added.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, in a post on Facebook, wished Padma Shri awardee Naresh Chandra Dev Varma for "his exemplary contribution to Kokborok literature and education." He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Naresh Chandra Dev Varma Ji, on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri for his exemplary contributions to Kokborok literature and education." The Chief Minister further reflected on the recognition given to him by the state government with the Tripura Bhushan Award in 2024, sharing a picture with the awardee. "In recognition of his outstanding service, the Government of Tripura honoured him with the Tripura Bhushan Award in 2024. Tripura is immensely proud of you," he wrote further.

Additionally, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma extended his congratulations and best wishes to all Padma Award winners, including Rajasthan's Gafuruddin Mewati Jogi, Swami Brahmadev Ji Maharaj, and Taga Ram Bhil. The Chief Minister stated that the selection of these three distinguished individuals for the Padma Shri is "a moment of pride for the entire state." He noted that this announcement will inspire the younger generation to perform excellently and will strengthen the spirit of national service alongside social service. Notably, for the Padma Shri, Gafuruddin Mewati Jogi and Taga Ram Bhil from Rajasthan have been selected for their contributions to the field of Art, while Swami Brahmadev Ji Maharaj has been selected for distinguished service in Social Work.