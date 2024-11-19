Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / NDA MLAs call for operation against Kuki militants for killing 6 civilians

NDA MLAs call for operation against Kuki militants for killing 6 civilians

The Centre and the state government will take all necessary steps at the earliest to ensure peace and normalcy in Manipur

Manipur
The Centre to review the imposition of AFSPA as per the order dated November 14 with immediate effect.
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 10:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A meeting of MLAs of the ruling BJP-led NDA in Manipur adopted a resolution calling for a "mass operation" against the Kuki militants responsible for killing three women and three children in Jiribam district within seven days, a statement said.

The meeting, held on Monday night, was attended by 27 MLAs.

"To start Mass Operations against the Kuki militants responsible for the killing of the 6 (six) innocent women and children within 7 (seven) days," the statement said.

"Declare the Kuki Militants responsible for the killing of the 6 (six) innocent women and children as an 'unlawful organisation' within 7 (seven) days," it added. 

It was resolved that the case be handed over to the NIA immediately.

"The Centre to review the imposition of AFSPA as per the order dated November 14 with immediate effect," the statement said.

More From This Section

LIVE: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother detained in California; officials discuss possibility of return

Punjab farm fires peak as SC blasts authorities over pollution crisis

Delhi's toxic air: AQI hits 500, schools, colleges shift to online classes

CBI chargesheets accused for deceiving investors in fraud deposit scheme

Attack on Anil Deshmukh: Case against 4 unidentified persons for murder bid

If the resolutions taken are not implemented within the specified period, all the NDA legislators will decide the further course of action in consultation with the people of Manipur, it said.

The Centre and the state government will take all necessary steps at the earliest to ensure peace and normalcy in Manipur, it said.

The MLAs also condemned the attack on the properties of ministers and MLAs.

Legal actions will be initiated against the miscreants based on the findings of the High Powered Committee, the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat said.

Seven MLAs were absent from the meeting with formal information on medical grounds, while notice was received from 11 MLAs for their absence without reasons, it said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Chidambaram calls for removal of Manipur CM amid ongoing tensions

Centre rushes 5K troops to 'volatile' Manipur; internet suspension extended

UPDATES: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' tenure likely to be extended further

Manipur CM calls key meeting amid rising violence, political turmoil

Centre to deploy 50 additional CAPF units to manage unrest in Manipur

Topics :ManipurNortheast IndianortheastMob violence

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story