Home / India News / East Central Railway takes extra steps to manage heavy rush at stations

East Central Railway takes extra steps to manage heavy rush at stations

These steps by ECR have been taken given several special trains running for Patna Junction, jam-packed with Kumbh Mela devotees

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Following the deadly stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday (Feb 15), the East Central Railway (ECR) on Monday announced that it has been strictly enforcing the entry of passengers to stations without valid tickets to manage the heavy rush of travellers across Bihar. 
 
“Adequate arrangements to ensure proper management of crowds at railway stations under the jurisdiction of ECR have been made. The railways is committed to ensuring smooth travel for passengers during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Arrangements have been made to prohibit the entry of those not having valid tickets at all entry points of the railway stations in the state,” Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sharswati Chandra told news agency PTI.
 
 
Additionally, the ECR is also taking the help of police and local district administrations to effectively manage the crowd at stations. To ensure smooth travel and movement at stations, the ECR has implemented numerous measures including establishment of extra ticket counters and additional staff at selected railway stations with heavy crowds. 
 
“Security forces are being deputed at several stations in the state capital to assist railway officials and also to ensure proper management of the crowd, including those not having valid travel tickets from entering the stations,” Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh told PTI.
 
These steps by ECR have been taken in view of several special trains running for Patna Junction, overcrowded with Kumbh Mela devotees. 

Deadly stampede at New Delhi Railway Station

 
The night of February 15, 2025, proved to be tragic for thousands of travellers. Reports indicate that at least 18 people lost their lives and 15 others sustained serious injuries in a stampede that occurred as large crowds waited to board trains. Many of the victims were en route to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025, the world’s largest religious gathering.
 
In their initial investigation, the Delhi Police found that the deadly stampede may have occurred because of confusion among the passengers between ‘Prayagraj Express’ and ‘Prayagraj Special’ and thought they might have missed their trains.
 
Among travellers who lost their lives at New Delhi Railway Station, the majority are females. Out of the 18 who died, there were three girls aged seven, eight, and fifteen, one young woman who was 24, nine women aged 35 to 45, and one elderly woman who was 70. Also, a 12-year-old boy, a 25-year-old man, and two men aged 45 and 47 died. Of the 15 people who were injured, nine were men and six were women. Three have serious injuries, and 12 have minor injuries.
 
[With inputs from PTI]

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

