Heatwave grips Delhi as IMD issues orange alert, air quality remains poor

Heatwave grips Delhi as IMD issues orange alert, air quality remains poor

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season at 43.8 degrees Celsius, which is 3.6 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

The IMD has also warned of possible heatwaves in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and western Rajasthan in the coming days. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Delhi and parts of northwest India are reeling under extreme heat, with temperatures soaring past 40 degrees Celsius in recent days. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season at 43.8 degrees Celsius, which is 3.6 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The heatwave is expected to continue over the coming days, driven by a stalled south-west monsoon.
 
The real-feel temperature, or heat index, touched 47.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while humidity levels ranged between 39 per cent and 24 per cent, according to the weather department. 
 
 

IMD issues orange alert

 
Residents in the Capital woke to hot and humid conditions on Wednesday, with maximum temperatures expected to stay near 44 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature hovering around 28 degrees Celsius. The IMD has issued an orange alert for heatwave conditions today. Mostly clear skies and dust-raising winds are expected, potentially driving temperatures even higher.
 

Delhi weather forecast for the week

 
The south-west monsoon, which had been moving ahead of schedule, stalled around 29 May due to the arrival of dry air masses. However, the IMD’s extended forecast projects that the monsoon will resume its progress between 12 and 18 June, bringing potential relief to central and eastern India. 

The IMD has also warned of possible heatwaves in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and western Rajasthan in the coming days. Some relief is anticipated from 12 June onwards, with rainfall activity likely to increase in southern and north-eastern regions, and isolated heavy showers expected.
 

Air quality remains in ‘poor’ category in Delhi-NCR

 
Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, following a brief improvement. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reimposed Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across the Delhi-NCR region with immediate effect to tackle rising pollution levels.
 
On 11 June, Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 231 at 8 am, compared to 220 on 10 June, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). 
 
According to the CPCB, AQI values are categorised as follows: 0–50 ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Topics : BS Web Reports Delhi weather IMD weather forecast Heatwaves

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

