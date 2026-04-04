No LPG shortage, don't panic or crowd agencies: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that there is no shortage of domestic or commercial LPG in the national capital and urged Delhiites "not to panic".

She exhorted people not to crowd gas agencies and LPG centres.

"Avoid visiting LPG godowns. The administration is making efforts to ensure an uninterrupted LPG supply to people. Strict action will be taken against violators," Gupta said.

Sharing the latest government data, the chief minister said on April 3, over 1,11,504 bookings were recorded, while three oil marketing companies delivered 1,26,379 cylinders, clearing pending backlogs.

The average delivery time for domestic LPG cylinders in Delhi has now been reduced to four days, ensuring timely, reliable doorstep service for consumers, she said.