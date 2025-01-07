Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / PM Modi to lay foundation, inaugurate slew of projects in Andhra on Jan 8

PM Modi to lay foundation, inaugurate slew of projects in Andhra on Jan 8

This will be the Prime Minister's first visit to the state, after he assumed the office of PM for the third consecutive term in 2024

Modi, Narendra Modi
Besides the foundation stone laying ceremonies and inaugurations, Modi will also undertake a roadshow from Sampath Vinayaka temple to the meeting venue in Andhra University (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 3:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to lay the foundation for a few important projects and inaugurate a few others.

This will be the Prime Minister's first visit to the state, after he assumed the office of PM for the third consecutive term in 2024.

The NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh consisting TDP, BJP and Janasena played a key role in forming the union government. Accompanied by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and others, Modi will lay the foundation for a railway zone at Visakhapatnam.  Also Read: Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Date

Likewise, he will lay the foundation for NTPC's integrated green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka, Nakkapalli mandal, Anakapalli district. As part of this project, the public sector company will invest Rs 65,370 crore in three phases.

The Prime Minister will virtually launch Krishnapatnam Industrial Hub, a Rs 1,518 crore project coming up on a 2,500 acre land parcel in the first phase. It is expected to generate employment opportunities for 50,000 people.

Similarly, Modi will also virtually lay the foundation for a Rs 1,877 crore bulk drug park in Nakkapalli.

Also Read

LIVE news updates: Delhi Assembly polls results to be announced on Feb 8, says EC

PM Modi appreciates letter from President Biden handed over by NSA Sullivan

News updates: Justin Trudeau to stay on until Liberal party chooses replacement

PM Modi meets Satya Nadella to discuss India's AI-driven tech future

India-US ties have reached new heights in tech, defence, AI, says PM Modi

Entailing an investment of Rs 11,542 crore, the bulk drug park coming up on 2,002 acres of land is expected to create employment for 54,000 people.

More than 150,000 people are expected to attend the PM's meeting at Andhra University Engineering College grounds in the port city.

Besides the foundation stone laying ceremonies and inaugurations, Modi will also undertake a roadshow from Sampath Vinayaka temple to the meeting venue in Andhra University.

The state government is making elaborate arrangements to make Modi's visit a success while IT Minister Nara Lokesh recently visited Vizag to review the preparations.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amritpal Singh's family under house arrest amid law and order concerns

Controversial godman Asaram gets interim bail in 2013 rape case

Maha Kumbh 2025: Stay in style with tents priced at Rs 1 lakh per night

HMPV cases in India LIVE updates: Health Secretary urges states to raise public awareness on HMPV

Amit Shah launches Bharatpol, India's new crime-fighting digital platform

Topics :Narendra ModiModi govtAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh government

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story