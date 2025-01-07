PM Modi to lay foundation, inaugurate slew of projects in Andhra on Jan 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to lay the foundation for a few important projects and inaugurate a few others.

This will be the Prime Minister's first visit to the state, after he assumed the office of PM for the third consecutive term in 2024.

The NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh consisting TDP, BJP and Janasena played a key role in forming the union government. Accompanied by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and others, Modi will lay the foundation for a railway zone at Visakhapatnam. Also Read: Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Date

Likewise, he will lay the foundation for NTPC's integrated green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka, Nakkapalli mandal, Anakapalli district. As part of this project, the public sector company will invest Rs 65,370 crore in three phases.

The Prime Minister will virtually launch Krishnapatnam Industrial Hub, a Rs 1,518 crore project coming up on a 2,500 acre land parcel in the first phase. It is expected to generate employment opportunities for 50,000 people.

Similarly, Modi will also virtually lay the foundation for a Rs 1,877 crore bulk drug park in Nakkapalli.

Also Read

Entailing an investment of Rs 11,542 crore, the bulk drug park coming up on 2,002 acres of land is expected to create employment for 54,000 people.

More than 150,000 people are expected to attend the PM's meeting at Andhra University Engineering College grounds in the port city.

Besides the foundation stone laying ceremonies and inaugurations, Modi will also undertake a roadshow from Sampath Vinayaka temple to the meeting venue in Andhra University.

The state government is making elaborate arrangements to make Modi's visit a success while IT Minister Nara Lokesh recently visited Vizag to review the preparations.