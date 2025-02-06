Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / No proposal at present to hike salaries of SC, HC judges, says govt

No proposal at present to hike salaries of SC, HC judges, says govt

The chief justice of India (CJI) gets Rs 2.80 lakh per month and judges of the Supreme Court and chief justices of the high courts get Rs 2.50 lakh a month

Supreme Court, SC
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 7:14 PM IST
There is no proposal at present to hike the salary and allowances of Supreme Court and high court judges, the government said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The last time their salary, allowances and pensions were hiked was in 2017.

"Presently, no proposal for enhancing pay, allowances and pension etc for the judges of Supreme Court and High Courts is under consideration of the government," Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a written reply.

He said the pay, allowance and pension in respect of judges of the Supreme Court and the 25 high courts are governed by The Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958 and The High Court Judges (Salary and Conditions of Services) Act, 1954 respectively. 

The salary, pension and allowances of judges of the higher were last revised with effect from January 1, 2016 following the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendation by the government, through an amendment in both the laws.

The chief justice of India (CJI) gets Rs 2.80 lakh per month and judges of the Supreme Court and chief justices of the high courts get Rs 2.50 lakh a month.

Judges of the high courts get Rs 2.25 lakh per month.

The government had recently said it would set up the 8the Pay Commission.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

