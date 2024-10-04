No response from govt, will start indefinite fast on Saturday: Wangchuk

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said he and other protesters from Ladakh would sit on an indefinite fast from Saturday since they have not received any response from the government over their demand of meeting the President, prime minister or the Union home minister. Wangchuk was leading the 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra', which began from Leh a month ago. The 'padyatra' was organised by the Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading an agitation for the last four years for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At a press conference here, the climate activist said they had written to the office of the President, Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, seeking an appointment and were assured that they would be informed about the meeting by Friday 5 pm.

"We have not received any response from the government. So we will sit on an indefinite fast from tomorrow," Wangchuk said.

Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa and other members of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, including Sajjad Kargili, Asgar Karbalai, Tseering Punchok, and Ashraf Ali Barcha, were present on the dais.

"Officials of the Home Ministry assured us, they asked us to go to Rajghat and break our fast that we had started while in detention. They assured us that they would give us time to meet the leadership. But they have not said anything, so we have no option but to go on a fast," Wangchuk said.

He said they have requested the authorities to provide them space in Jantar Mantar for holding the fast, but they have not received any confirmation yet and appealed to all political parties and organisations to provide them with a venue for the protest.

"I would appeal to any organisation or party, political or non-political, social or religious organisation... we will hold our fast at any appropriate site. It will be peaceful... we will follow the path of 'satyagrah' shown by Mahatma Gandhi," Wangchuk said.

"We hope we get Jantar Mantar, but if we do not get permission, we will sit wherever we are offered a place," he said.

The climate activist said locals in Ladakh can best protect the ecology of Ladakh, but they have no role in decision-making.

"We are under a kind of permanent governor's rule where people's representatives are not there to make decisions. This should not happen. There is no mechanism for people to participate in the decision-making process," he said.

He said they demand a meeting with the top national leadership and talks should resume on the four-point demands of Ladakh.

Wangchuk and 150 people from Ladakh were detained from Delhi's Singhu border on Monday night. They were taken to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat on Wednesday and were released after that.