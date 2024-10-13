No untoward incident reported in Tripura during Durga Puja, says Police

Tripura witnessed a peaceful Durga Puja with no untoward incident reported from anywhere in the northeastern state during the festival days, police said on Sunday. The immersion of the clay idols of the goddess has also commenced from Saturday, they said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The puja passed off peacefully with no untoward incident reported during the festival amid tight security. Noise pollution was under check, too, with organisers using loud speakers within the permissible limit of below 65 decibels, said Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Law and Order, Ananta Das. Das said all puja organisers have been asked to complete the immersion process by October 14.

Around 50 puja committees have already completed immersion of idols on Saturday, while the rest will be done on October 14 as per guideline set by the government, he said.

The traditional immersion of the idol of the two-arm Goddess Durga worshipped at the Rajbari' here also took place on Saturday, amid thousands of devotees, the AIG said.

The Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Department will organise the Mayer Gamon' (carnival) on October 14.

Chief Minister Manik Saha and his cabinet colleagues will remain present at Mayer Gamon' near Ujjayanta Palace to mark the end of the festival days, said Director of ICA, Bimbiar Bhattacharjee, said.