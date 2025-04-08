Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Meghalaya govt to provide free electricity, petrol for retired HC judges

Meghalaya govt to provide free electricity, petrol for retired HC judges

The chief minister said a complete mechanism has been included to protect witnesses as mandated under the Meghalaya Witness Protection Scheme, 2025

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma

Former bureaucrat PS Dkhar will head the committee, he said. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Shillong
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

The Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to provide free electricity, mobile recharge and petrol to retired chief justice and judges of the state's high court, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

The approval to the Retired Judges' Secretarial Assistant and Domestic Help Rules 2013 which include enhancement for electricity of up to 1000 units per month to be reimbursed, mobile connectivity Rs 4,200 per month plus taxes and petrol expenses of 100 litres a month, Sangma told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet has also approved an amendment to the Meghalaya State Language Act 2005, making Khasi and Garo associate official languages for various exams to be conducted at the district level.

 

The Cabinet also gave its nod to a law to protect the witnesses according to the new criminal laws - the BNS, BNSS & BSA.

The chief minister said a complete mechanism has been included to protect witnesses as mandated under the Meghalaya Witness Protection Scheme, 2025.

The cabinet has also approved the appointment of retired chief secretary PS Thangkhiew as Chairman of the Meghalaya Farmers' Empowerment Commission.

The chief minister also said that a search committee was instituted for the appointment of a Lokayukta.

Former bureaucrat PS Dkhar will head the committee, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Meghalaya High court judges welfare schemes

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

