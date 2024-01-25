Home / India News / Northern Army Commander visits J&K's Poonch, briefed on security strategy

Northern Army Commander visits J&K's Poonch, briefed on security strategy

The commander also reviewed the need-based projects initiated by the Army for the development of the local community

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday visited troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and was briefed about a new methodology being adopted to strengthen the area's security.

The Army Commander emphasised executing operations with utmost professionalism.

"Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command visited a battalion deployed in the hinterland in Poonch sector for operational review," the Northern Command said in a post on X.

It said a comprehensive briefing was carried out by ground commanders on the prevailing security situation, including a new methodology being adopted to strengthen the security of the area.

The commander also reviewed the need-based projects initiated by the Army for the development of the local community.

