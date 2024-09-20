Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Northwest Delhi residents to face water supply disruption from Sept 25

According to a statement, the affected areas include Rohini Sector-9, Sector-11, Sector-13, Sector-16, Sector-17, ESI Hospital, Rithala Village and the adjoining areas

(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
Water supply in northwest Delhi's Rohini locality would be affected for 18 hours from the morning of September 25 due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board said on Friday.

According to a statement, the affected areas include Rohini Sector-9, Sector-11, Sector-13, Sector-16, Sector-17, ESI Hospital, Rithala Village and the adjoining areas.

"Due to interconnection works in the 1100-mm dia Rohini water main emanating from Haiderpur WW-II, the water supply shall remain affected from the morning of September 25 (10 am) to the morning of September 26 (4 am)," it said.

Due to the repair work, the water supply will be stopped for 18 hours, it added.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) advised residents of the affected areas to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance. It said water tankers will be made available upon demanding those on the DJB's helpline or the central control room.


First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

