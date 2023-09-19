Home / India News / NTA releases examination schedule for JEE Main, NEET, CUET for 2024-25

NTA releases examination schedule for JEE Main, NEET, CUET for 2024-25

NTA also conducts various other exams such as the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT), among others

Photo: Shutterstock (Representative Image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination schedule of some of the major exams for the academic year 2024-25. The agency posted the press release on X (formerly Twitter) to announce the schedule for several national-level exams.

These exams included the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) Session 1, 2024, JEE Main Session 2, 2024, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET (UG)), 2024, Common Univeristy Entrance Test (CUET)- UG and PG, 2024, and UGC NET session-1. All of these exams will be computer-based tests (CBT), except for the NEET (UG) which will be Pen and Paper or OMR-based exams.

JEE Main exam dates (Engineering entrance exam)

The JEE  Main session 1 will conducted between January 24 and February 1, 2024, whereas the session 2 will be conducted between April 1, 2024 and April 15, 2024. This is an essential exam for those wanting to study at premier engineering institutions like IITs and NITs.

NEET UG (MBBS and BDS entrance exam)

The NEET UG will be conducted on May 5, 2024. Candidates who want to make a career in medical sciences take this exam.

CUET - For admissions to UG and PG courses

CUET (UG) will be conducted between May 15 and May 31, 2024, whereas the CUET (PG) will be conducted between March 11 and March 28, 2024. UGC NET session 1 will be conducted between June 10 and June 21, 2024, the press release said.


UGC NET (For NET, JRF)

UGC NET session 1 will be conducted between June 10 and June 21, 2024. This is an essential exam for candidates who are willing to teach at the university level.

Besides the above-mentioned exams, NTA also conducts various other exams such as Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT), among others.

What is NTA?

NTA stands for National Testing Agency. As the name suggests, it has been established as an independent, autonomous, and self-sustained premier testing organisation under the Societies Registration Act (1860) to conduct efficient, transparent, and fair tests to assess the competence of candidates for admission to premier higher education institutions in the country.






Name of Examination		 Mode of Exam Date of Exam  
       
JEE Main Session 1 Computer-based test Jan 24-Feb 1, 2024  
JEE Main Session 2 Computer-based test April 01-15, 2024  
NEET Pen and Paper/OMR 5-May-24  
CUET (UG) Computer-based test May 15-31, 2024  
CUET (PG) Computer-based test Mar 11-28, 2024  
UGC NET Session -1 Computer-based test June 10-21, 2024

