Home / India News / Deep depression over Bay of Bengal to trigger heavy rain in Odisha: IMD

It is likely to continue to move northwards and cross West BengalBangladesh coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara (Bangladesh) by afternoon, the weather office said

The IMD stated that the depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts moved nearly northwards (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

The well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal, which intensified into a deep depression on Thursday, is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In its bulletin, the IMD stated that the depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts moved nearly northwards with a speed of 20 kmph during the past 3 hours and intensified into a deep depression about 60 km southeast of Sagar Island, 110 km east-southeast of Digha and 260 km east of Balasore.

It is likely to continue to move northwards and cross West BengalBangladesh coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara (Bangladesh) by afternoon, the weather office said.

 

In response to the developing weather system, the IMD issued Orange Warning (be prepared to take action) in the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj and Jagatsinghpur.

The weather office issued Yellow Warning (be aware) of thunderstorms with lightnings and heavy rainfall in the districts of Kandhamal, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurdha, Cuttack, Nuapada, Bolangir, Keonjhar and Jajpur.

Similar warning was also issued for the districts of Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sudargarh, Angul, Deogarh, Boudh, Bargarh, and Malkangiri, the IMD said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IMD Odisha Bay of Bengal heavy rains

First Published: May 29 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

