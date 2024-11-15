Omar Abdullah criticises Indus Treaty, calls it unfair to the people of J&K

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, criticised the Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan, calling it unfair to the Kashmiri people as it is the main reason for the electricity problem in the region.

While the opposition party BJP accused him of “parroting” the BJP’s narrative on the treaty, in response, National Conference party clarified that Abdullah did not call for the revocation of treaty but seeking compensation for the losses suffered by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

What was the Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan?

The Indus Water Treaty was signed on September 19, 1960, in Karachi by the then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistani President Ayub Khan, with the World Bank acting as a mediator. The agreement delineates the distribution of water from the six major rivers of the Indus system. Under its terms, India has full rights to use the waters of the eastern rivers — the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi — while Pakistan controls the waters of the western rivers — the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.

The treaty allows India to develop hydroelectric power on the western rivers, but with restrictions to ensure that such projects do not disrupt the natural flow or storage of water. These projects are required to be ‘run-of-the-river’ in design. A ‘neutral expert’ is appointed to oversee disputes and ensure compliance with the treaty’s terms, with their decisions being final and binding.

Additionally, the treaty established the Permanent Indus Commission, a bilateral body tasked with overseeing the implementation of the agreement. The commission facilitates annual meetings between representatives from both countries to address any issues and ensure the smooth sharing of river waters.

What Omar Abdullah is arguing now?

More From This Section

According to The Indian Express report, at a conference with Power Ministers from states and Union Territories, Omar Abdullah criticised the Indus Water Treaty, stating that it limits Jammu and Kashmir from fully tapping into its hydropower potential. He argued that the state suffers during peak winter months when power generation slows due to the treaty’s restrictions.

Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone took to X to criticise Omar Abdullah’s remarks, calling his take of the Indus Water Treaty “music to the ears of the ruling party at the Centre.”

Lone dismissed the comments as “typical right-wing rhetoric”, adding that a newly elected Chief Minister was simply going out of their way to please the central government.

J&K’s untapped hydropower potential

Lone pointed out that, despite the treaty, Jammu and Kashmir still has vast untapped water resources that could be used for hydropower generation. “We have barely exploited 20 per cent of our potential,” Lone said.

PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti responded by emphasising the durability of the treaty, noting that it has endured wars and tense periods between India and Pakistan. She suggested that the J&K government should focus on negotiating for more power from the Centre, rather than stirring up tensions between the two nations, reported The Indian Express.