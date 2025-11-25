Home / India News / One dead, 7 injured after fire breaks out in Hyderabad electronics showroom

One dead, 7 injured after fire breaks out in Hyderabad electronics showroom

One unidentified person died in the fire accident and seven others, including the electronics shop owner, sustained burns, a police official at Moghalpura Police Station said

As many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were brought under control (Representative Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
One person died and seven others were injured after a major fire broke out in an electronics showroom here, police said on Tuesday.

The blaze started inside the showroom late Monday night and engulfed the two-floor building, which led to an explosion and due to its impact, a CNG-fitted car parked in front of the shop also caught fire, they said.

One unidentified person died in the fire accident and seven others, including the electronics shop owner, sustained burns, a police official at Moghalpura Police Station said.

The injured were shifted to different hospitals.

As many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were brought under control, police said, adding people residing in nearby premises were evacuated.

Based on prima facie information, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) Kiran Khare Prabhakar told mediapersons that the fire is suspected to have been caused due to short-circuit in the electronics showroom at around 10 pm on Monday.

However, the exact cause of the fire and the subsequent blast is being investigated, he said.

A neighbouring shopkeeper said as fire started spreading around the building they heard a blast. Further investigation is on.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :HyderabadFire accidentfire tragedies

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

