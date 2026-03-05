Home / India News / Datanomics: Women's participation rate in India's workforce remains low

Datanomics: Women's participation rate in India's workforce remains low

India's female labour force participation rate stood at 32 per cent in 2024, significantly lower than several peer economies

About 53 per cent of women outside the labour force cite care responsibilities, compared with just 1.1 per cent of men | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Shikha Chaturvedi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 10:36 PM IST
As the world marks International Women’s Day on March 8, indicators show that while India has made progress in improving opportunities for women, gaps remain in their labour workforce participation and the quality of available jobs. India lags many emerging economies in its female labour force participation rate (LFPR). Unpaid care responsibilities and a higher vulnerable employment shape women’s role in the labour market.
 
Female LFPR lower than peer economies in Asia
 
India’s female labour force participation rate stood at 32 per cent in 2024, significantly lower than several peer economies such as Vietnam, Thailand and China. The gender gap was also wide in India, with men’s LFPR double that of women.
Vulnerable employment higher among women
 
Vulnerable employment often lacks formal contracts, adequate social security, decent working conditions, and trade union representation. Around 78 per cent of women in the Indian labour force are in vulnerable employment, compared with 69 per cent of men. This is higher than peer countries like China or Brazil.
Care work keeps most women out of labour force
 
A major reason for women staying outside the labour force in India is unpaid care work. About 53 per cent of women outside the labour force cite care responsibilities, compared with just 1.1 per cent of men. The gap reflects the limited availability of formal care support systems.
 
 
 
 

Topics :womenwomen entrepreneursworkforce

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 10:36 PM IST

