OpenAI and IndiaAI launch OpenAI Academy India to expand AI education nationwide, offering free training, workshops and resources to students, professionals and startups

OpenAI Academy
The company also plans to help train 100,000 teachers in the effective use of generative AI tools. | Image: academy.openai.com
Manikant Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 7:26 PM IST
Artificial intelligence industry leader OpenAI, in collaboration with IndiaAI—a mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology—on June 6 officially launched OpenAI Academy India, its first international rollout of an AI education platform.
 
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has also been signed between OpenAI and IndiaAI, setting the direction for their joint efforts.
 
"This is a significant step towards advancing our shared goal of democratising access to knowledge and technology... We believe the latest AI frameworks and tools must be made widely accessible so that our startups, developers, and researchers can build faster, better, and at scale," said IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
 
Training, access and support 
The academy aims to make AI education and tools more accessible across India, building on the country’s rapidly growing developer community, strong digital infrastructure, and vibrant startup ecosystem. The initiative will also include regular webinars and in-person workshops led by OpenAI experts and partners in six major Indian cities.
 
Additionally, OpenAI will grant up to $100,000 worth of API credits to 50 startups or fellows approved under the IndiaAI Mission.
 
OpenAI Academy India will support the ‘future skills’ initiative of the IndiaAI Mission by making AI training available to a wider audience, such as students, developers, teachers, civil servants, nonprofit leaders, and small business owners.
 
Multilingual and multi-platform approach 
The programme will blend online and offline learning experiences. Initially available in English and Hindi, it will expand to include at least four regional languages.
 
As part of this effort, OpenAI will integrate its educational materials into the FutureSkills platform. It will also offer its content on the iGOT Karmayogi platform, which is designed to enhance the skills of government employees.
 
The company also plans to help train 100,000 teachers in the effective use of generative AI tools.
 
OpenAI said it will conduct hackathons across seven Indian states, aiming to engage around 25,000 students.
 
Boost to India’s AI Mission 
Vaishnaw added that the academy will enhance India’s AI Mission by promoting community-driven learning, encouraging innovation, and supporting the creation of solutions tailored to local needs.
 
"India is one of the most dynamic countries in the world for AI development, with adoption and innovation accelerating at remarkable speed," he said.
 
"We're proud to partner with IndiaAI to launch OpenAI Academy India and help more people gain the confidence and skills to use AI meaningfully in their work, communities, and lives," said Jason Kwon, Chief Strategy Officer at OpenAI.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceOpenAIArtificial Intelligence in newsroomsIT ministry

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

