Home / India News / Gujarat HC declines Celebi's plea in Ahmedabad airport ground handling case

Gujarat HC declines Celebi's plea in Ahmedabad airport ground handling case

The court refused to restrain Adani Group from appointing a new ground handler after Celebi lost security clearance due to geopolitical tensions

ahemedabad airport
The Gujarat High Court said it was not inclined to restrain the Adani Group from appointing an alternative ground-handling agency for the airport. (Image Credits: WikiMedia Commons)
Bhagyashree Vaswani New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 7:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Gujarat High Court has refused to grant interim relief to Celebi Ground Handling India in its dispute over the termination of its agreement for ground services at Ahmedabad International Airport, operated by the Adani Group, according to LiveLaw.
 
The plea stemmed from the Indian government’s decision to revoke Celebi’s security clearance after Turkey publicly supported Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. Celebi challenged the revocation before the Delhi High Court. Related legal actions were also initiated in the Bombay and Madras High Courts, where the company sought protection against replacement by other ground-handling agencies at airports in those cities.   
 
HC upholds lower court decision
 
In the case before the Gujarat High Court, Celebi appealed a commercial court’s earlier dismissal of its application for interim relief under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act. The lower court held that Celebi had not challenged the revocation of its security clearance, which was central to the dispute.
 
Upholding that ruling, the Gujarat High Court said it was not inclined to restrain the Adani Group from appointing an alternative ground-handling agency for the airport.
 
The matter is scheduled for further hearing on June 10.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kashmir to get two Vande Bharat trains; PM Modi to open key bridges

Andhra launches plantation drive to boost green cover to 50% by 2047

FIR filed against RCB, KSCA, event firm over stampede near stadium gate

Rijiju vows to make Central Waqf Council stronger, highlights new reforms

National Holiday on June 7 for Bakrid: What's open and closed across India?

Topics :Gujarat High CourtAdani GroupAhmedabad AirportTurkeyPakistan Operation SindoorPahalgam attack

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story