2.6 million 'diyas' illuminate Saryu banks in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali

The temple town of Ayodhya today metaphorically mirrored its starlit skyline when more than 2.6 million 'diyas' (earthen lamps) illuminated the banks of Saryu river on the eve of Diwali or 'Deepotsav'.

This spectacular feat, which was led by a beaming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sporting a saffron turban, earned the UP government a Guinness World Records entry.

The UP government also made a new record of 2,128 devotees performing an 'arti' simultaneously on the Saryu banks.

Over the past years, the UP government has been making and breaking its own world record in terms of lighting the maximum number of diyas at one place.

In 2023 and 2024 Deepotsav celebrations, the state government had illuminated the banks of Saryu with more than 2.2 million and 2.5 million diyas. This year, the flagship event was organised jointly by Dr Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University and the Ayodhya district administration with 33,000 volunteers lighting up more than 2.6 million earthen lamps under the aegis of UP Tourism. According to Prof Sant Sharan Mishra, the nodal officer for Deepotsav, more than 2.8 million lamps were arranged for the feat, which was verified by the Guinness World Records team. At Ghat No 10, volunteers also created a massive ‘Swastik’ Hindu religious symbol with 80,000 lamps to convey a message of auspiciousness on the eve of Diwali festival.

With Deepotsav augmenting Ayodhya’s appeal nationally and globally, the number of pilgrims and tourists visiting the temple town has been steadily rising. ALSO READ: L&T Technology Services expects Q3 headcount drop as AI boosts efficiency Further, the visitor count has jumped after the consecration of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2025 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ayodhya, which recorded a tourist inflow of merely 17.8 million in 2017, saw its visitor count leapfrog to 164.4 million in 2024 and 238.2 million during Jan-June 2025, including almost 50,000 foreign tourists. "Deepotsav is aligned with the Yogi government’s vision to enhance Ayodhya’s spiritual and cultural grandeur, and also transform it into a major global pilgrimage and tourism hub," a senior official said.

The growing number of devotees has spurred the local economy in Ayodhya and generated mass local employment opportunities backed by robust tourist and road infrastructure, an international airport and a modern railway station. Meanwhile, the Deepotsav 2025 also featured a mesmerising laser show, music and cultural performances by national and international troupes, colourful tableaux depicting iconic episodes from the reverred epic of Ramayan. A Saryu maha aarti was also performed by Vedic scholars amid religious hymns and chants juxtaposed to the illuminated banks of Saryu. Moreover, the Ayodhya skyline was adorned with 1,100 Made-in-India drones depicting images of Lord Hanuman.