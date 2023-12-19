Home / India News / Our goal should be that India doesn't have to import technology: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said technology has become an important part of life like never before and India's goal should be that it doesn't have to import technology or depend on others for it.
India has the biggest talent pool in the world and the "world is confident that India can provide low-cost, quality, sustainable and scalable solutions to global challenges," he said.

Interacting with students during the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon, he said, "Technology has become important part of our lives like never before. Our goal should be that India doesn't have to import any technology or depend on others for it."

The PM lauded young innovators for their problem-solving capabilities and ingenuity in addressing complex challenges.

"Today, we are at a turning point in time, where every effort of ours will strengthen the foundation of the India of the next thousand years," he said.

