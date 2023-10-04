Home / India News / Over 1,300 security guards appointed for govt schools: Harjot Singh Bains

Over 1,300 security guards appointed for govt schools: Harjot Singh Bains

All senior secondary schools having student strength above 500 will have security guards, he said

Press Trust of India Ludhiana
The minister said the state government has embarked on a special drive to transform the education sector with state-of-the art infrastructure in government schools

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 8:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Punjab government has appointed 1,378 security guards for all senior secondary government schools, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Wednesday.

Chairing a programme at a local government school, Bains said these security guards would take care of the safety of students and also ensure they do not leave the school premises during study time.

All senior secondary schools having student strength above 500 will have security guards, he said.

The minister said these security guards will be deployed at the entry and exit gate of the schools and will ensure that no student leaves premises during school time without the permission of the principal, besides maintaining records of visitors, he said.

The minister said the state government has embarked on a special drive to transform the education sector with state-of-the art infrastructure in government schools.

He said the government has set aside Rs 250 crore to build boundary walls for all government schools.

Likewise, nearly 2,000 campus managers were being appointed to take care of maintenance of the school buildings, Bains said.

For the first time, funds have been issued to schools for cleanliness, he said.

The government will issue Rs 3,000 to Rs 50,000 per month on the basis of the number of students in a school.

Also Read

Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat HC grants bail to three security guards

NDMC mulling deploying security guards for assets installed for G20

Heat wave in India: Schools closed in these states, guidelines issued

Canada govt puts on hold Indian students' deportation temporarily

Nadda pays last respect to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal

Six more deaths reported at Nanded govt hospital in 24 hours: Official

DMRC launches Hindi version of Delhi Metro Rail mobile application

RBI forms external working group on expected credit loss framework

Union Cabinet approves terms of reference of Krishna water dsipute

House panel calls social media cos for meeting on content, monopoly

Topics :Punjab Governmentgovt schoolsSecurity alertEducation in India

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

How a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

Govt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story