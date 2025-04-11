Home / India News / Over 15 flights diverted at Delhi airport due to adverse weather conditions

Over 15 flights diverted at Delhi airport due to adverse weather conditions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi and the adjoining NCR, warning of adverse weather conditions in the coming hours

Flights
A source said that over 15 flights were diverted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). | Representational image (Source/Unsplash)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 7:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

More than 15 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Friday evening due to inclement weather conditions.

The national capital witnessed strong dust storms and gusty winds.

A source said that over 15 flights were diverted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

"Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, some of the flights at Delhi Airport are impacted. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," airport operator DIAL said in a post on X at 1915 hours.

IndiGo said Delhi and Jaipur are experiencing a dust storm, affecting takeoffs and landings and potentially causing air traffic congestion. This may lead to delays or diversions, the operator said in the post.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi and the adjoining NCR, warning of adverse weather conditions in the coming hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre launches Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk to assist stakeholders

LIVE news: India, US finalise terms of reference for first phase of trade deal

Viksit Bharat not just PM's dream, shared duty of 1.4 bn Indians: Mandaviya

All flights from IGI Airport T-2 to shift to T-1 from April 15 - Here's why

SC raps Centre, Bihar over illegal Ganga encroachments, demands report

Topics :Delhi airportweather warningweather forecastIMD weather forecastflights cancelledflights divert

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story