Padma awardees hailed as torchbearers of social change, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Padma awardees are torchbearers of social change who, with their exceptional accomplishments, game-changing innovations, and tireless commitment, have driven national progress in different fields.

In a message on X, Shah congratulated the recipients of the Padma Awards, noting that the awards bear the signature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to turn "People's Padma" into a medium to strengthen the nation's spirit.

"They are the torchbearers of social change who, with their exceptional accomplishments, game-changing innovations, and tireless commitment, have driven national progress in different fields," he said in a post on X.