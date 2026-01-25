Role of 'Nari Shakti' will be crucial in making Viksit Bharat: President

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday described the Constitution as the foundational document of the largest republic in world history, underlining its central role in shaping India’s democratic institutions and values. “Our Constitution is foundational document of the largest republic in world history", said the President in her address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day. Highlighting the role of women in democracy, President Murmu said, “Increasing participation of women in voting adds a powerful dimension to our Republic.” She added that the contribution of “Nari Shakti” would be crucial in building Viksit Bharat.

Message of unity

Calling for greater togetherness, President Murmu said, “Every effort to promote spirit of oneness is highly commendable.” She stressed that unity among citizens is key to national strength.

Referring to the national song, the President said, “Vande Mataram is a prayer to divine form of Bharat Mata, instils patriotism in every Indian.” She noted that such traditions play an important role in nurturing love for the nation.

Preventing a return to poverty

On social welfare efforts, the President said, “Efforts are also being made to ensure that those lifted out of poverty do not fall back into poverty trap.” She underlined the need for sustained support for vulnerable sections.

Economy on a steady path