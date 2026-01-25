Role of 'Nari Shakti' will be crucial in making Viksit Bharat: President

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday described the Constitution as the foundational document of the largest republic in world history, underlining its central role in shaping India’s democratic institutions and values. “Our Constitution is foundational document of the largest republic in world history", said the President in her address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day. Highlighting the role of women in democracy, President Murmu said, “Increasing participation of women in voting adds a powerful dimension to our Republic.” She added that the contribution of “Nari Shakti” would be crucial in building Viksit Bharat.
Message of unity
Calling for greater togetherness, President Murmu said, “Every effort to promote spirit of oneness is highly commendable.” She stressed that unity among citizens is key to national strength.
Referring to the national song, the President said, “Vande Mataram is a prayer to divine form of Bharat Mata, instils patriotism in every Indian.” She noted that such traditions play an important role in nurturing love for the nation.
Preventing a return to poverty
On social welfare efforts, the President said, “Efforts are also being made to ensure that those lifted out of poverty do not fall back into poverty trap.” She underlined the need for sustained support for vulnerable sections.
Economy on a steady path
Speaking on the economy, President Murmu said, “Despite global uncertainties, India is recording continuous economic growth and on track to become world's third-largest economy.” She expressed confidence in India’s long-term economic prospects.
Closer connect with citizens
Referring to changes in governance, the President noted that efforts are being made to make administration more responsive and accessible to people. “Gap between govt and general public is being continuously reduced.,” she added.
Defence self-reliance and success
Highlighting progress in the defence sector, President Murmu said, “Our self-reliance in field of defence powered historic success of Operation Sindoor.” She said this reflected the growing strength of indigenous capabilities.
“In an atmosphere marked by conflicts in many parts of world, India is spreading message of peace,” She added saying that India continues to stand for dialogue and stability on the international stage.