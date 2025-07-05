Home / India News / Padma Shri awarded to travel writer Hugh Gantzer at Mussoorie home

Padma Shri awarded to travel writer Hugh Gantzer at Mussoorie home

Senior IAS officer Shailesh Baghauli presented the award to the writer at his residence as he could not go to Delhi to receive the honour due to poor health

Hugh Gantzer
Active in travel writing since the 1950s, the couple presented India's cultural diversity, historical sites and public life in a unique way.
Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 11:43 PM IST
Renowned travel writer Hugh Gantzer was presented the Padma Shri at his residence in Mussoorie on Saturday, officials said.

He shares the honour with his late wife and co-author Collen Gantzer.

Senior IAS officer Shailesh Baghauli presented the award to the writer at his residence as he could not go to Delhi to receive the honour due to poor health.

Active in travel writing since the 1950s, the couple presented India's cultural diversity, historical sites and public life in a unique way.

"The Gantzer's Travelogue" column and their travelogues broadcast on Doordarshan introduced readers and viewers across the country to the beauty and depth of India, an official statement said.

Hugh's sharp journalistic vision and Colleen's soft expression style together gave a new height to Indian travel literature. Their writings not only inspired people to discover their country but also put the soul of India into words, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

