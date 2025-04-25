Home / India News / Pahalgam terror attack a 'murder of humanity': Kerala Governor after 26 die

Pahalgam terror attack a 'murder of humanity': Kerala Governor after 26 die

Kerala Governor Arlekar added that in the current circumstances citizens of India need to stand together as a nation, in an apparent reference to criticisms of security lapses from some quarters

Pahalgam terror attack
Terrorists opened fire at a tourist location near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on the afternoon of April 22, killing 26 people | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Kochi
Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 11:54 AM IST
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday said here that the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam was the "murder of humanity" and that the terrorists were trying to "wipe out" all the work that was done there by the Central government in the last few years.

Arlekar also said that in the current circumstances citizens of India need to stand together as a nation, in an apparent reference to criticisms of security lapses from some quarters, including the Congress and the CPI(M).

The Governor was speaking to reporters after paying his respects to the mortal remains of N Ramachandran, a resident of Edappally here, who was gunned down in the April 22 terror attack that claimed 26 lives. 

"It is a very sad moment not only for Kerala, but the entire country. In fact, what happened in Pahalgam was against humanity. This was a murder of humanity and we all are so saddened that we cannot express it," he said.

"All that was done in the last few months and years is being wiped out by some extremists or terrorists who want to show they are against the meaning of India," he said.

Arlekar said that such attempts will not succeed due to the efforts of the security forces and the Central government.

At the same time, the Governor also called for everyone to stand together as a nation and show the enemies of the country that "we are not going to surrender before terrorist activities".

"Our nationhood has to be shown at this time," he said.

"I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls," he added.

Terrorists opened fire at a tourist location near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on the afternoon of April 22, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

