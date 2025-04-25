World leaders call PM Modi, express support as tensions with Pak escalates

Days after terrorists attacked tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and claimed the lives of 26 civilians, several world leaders called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemning the act and expressing their condolences.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi are among those who reached out to PM Modi as tensions escalate between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attacks . These leaders have extended support to India in its fight against terrorism.

In a telephonic conversation with PM Modi, French President Macron noted that the barbarism displayed in the terror attack is unacceptable. He also conveyed his condolences on the “brutal killings” of innocent people in Pahalgam’s Baisaran valley and expressed full support to India.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal took to X to share messages from several world leaders supporting India in its fight against terrorism. Expressing solidarity with the people of India, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also spoke with PM Modi and expressed their support for India’s resolve in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Expressing his sincere condolences, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi informed PM Modi that Egypt stands shoulder to shoulder with India in its fight against terrorism.

UK MP Bob Blackman has also expressed support for India to pursue the terrorists and those who supported them. In his address at the commemorative ceremony held at the India House in London to remember the victims of the Pahalgam attack, Blackman expressed hope that all political parties in the United Kingdom will extend support to the Indian government in whatever India decides to do, including military action, if needed, to eliminate the terrorist bases.

India’s response to the Pahalgam attacks

On April 23, the Indian government held a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting to discuss the nation’s response to the terror attack in Pahalgam. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). A series of diplomatic measures were announced by India, including the closure of the Attari border and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. India also downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, and PM Modi vowed stern action in his first public remarks made in Bihar’s Madhubani district.

Pakistan’s response to the Pahalgam attacks

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has claimed that the nation is ready for “any eventuality” as tensions escalate between the two neighbours. On Thursday, Pakistan announced the closure of the Wagah border and suspension of the 1972 Pak-Simla Agreement.

Pahalgam terror attacks

On April 22, a group of terrorists killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam’s Baisaran valley. The attack, one of the worst in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama attacks, has sparked widespread condemnation.

[With agency inputs]