Home / India News / Pak national held in J-K identified as terrorist guide, probe underway

Pak national held in J-K identified as terrorist guide, probe underway

Mohammed Arif was leading a group of four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists into the Indian side when he was overpowered and arrested by alert Army troops

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier
Army troops could not open fire on the terrorists due to the presence of Pakistani posts nearby. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Rajouri/Jammu
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 1:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Pakistani national arrested along the Line of Control (LoC) near Jammu and Kashmir's border districts of Poonch and Rajouri while attempting to infiltrate into India is a terrorist guide, officials said on Monday.

Mohammed Arif was leading a group of four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists into the Indian side when he was overpowered and arrested by alert Army troops on Sunday afternoon. The terrorists with him jumped from a steep cliff and returned to the Pakistani side with injuries, the officials said.

Arif, a resident of Datote village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was arrested from the forward Hajura post in Gambhir area under the Army's Ace of Spades division, they added. Recapping the events of the day, they said vigilant troops, maintaining an aggressive surveillance posture in the rugged terrain, detected suspicious movement of a group of suspected terrorists attempting to exploit the difficult terrain and dense foliage in order to infiltrate.

While Arif, in his late 20s, was "tactfully captured", the four terrorists jumped off the cliff when they noticed the Indian Army. They landed in No Man's Land' and returned to Pakistani side under the cover of thick foliage and adverse weather conditions, the officials said.

Army troops could not open fire on the terrorists due to the presence of Pakistani posts nearby, they said. Drone footage of the area showed a blood trail, indicating that the terrorists had suffered injuries due to the fall.

Arif was in possession of a mobile phone and some Rs 20,000 in Pakistani currency and told his interrogators he was aware of the topography of the area as he is a resident of the Line of Control on the Pakistani side and working at the behest of Pakistani army to help the terrorists to infiltrate into the Indian side, the officials said.

They said the terrorist guide is undergoing detailed interrogation and crucial intelligence is being extracted. This will help in further strengthening the counter-infiltration grid.

The successful counter-infiltration operation underscores the unwavering resolve and professional prowess of the Indian Army in safeguarding the national borders, the officials said, adding that the swift detection, effective response, and successful apprehension of a guide speak volumes about the high state of operational readiness and coordinated efforts of the troops deployed along the LoC.

They said the Indian Army remained committed to thwarting all attempts by inimical forces to disturb peace and tranquility in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Commercial vessel with 14 Indian-origin crew catches fire; Navy to help

SC rejects Lalit Modi's plea seeking BCCI to pay ₹10.65 cr ED penalty

Five arrested after vehicle enters Kerala CM's convoy, released on bail

Uttarakhand: Yamunotri National Highway blocked between Silai Band and Ojri

Law college gang rape: BJP's 4 member 'fact-finding team' reaches Kolkata

Topics :Pakistan Jammu and Kashmirterrorists

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story