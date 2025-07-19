Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 04:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Five policemen suspended over gangster's murder in Patna's hospital

Five policemen suspended over gangster's murder in Patna's hospital

Five policemen were on Saturday suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra in a Patna hospital, a senior officer said.

The suspended personnel include a sub-inspector and two ASIs. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Patna
Jul 19 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

The suspended personnel include a sub-inspector and two ASIs.

They have been suspended with immediate effect for dereliction of duty in connection with the murder of the convict inside a top private hospital on Thursday. The personnel were posted at Shastri Nagar Police Station, Patna (Central) SP Diksha told PTI.

Mishra, a resident of Buxar district of Bihar, was shot dead by gunmen inside the hospital on Thursday morning. He was a murder convict out on parole.

 

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

